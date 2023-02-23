Draw Your Weather
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, parks and recreation department hosting self-defense classes

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In April, the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and Rockingham County Parks and Recreation Department will be coming together to host a three-part women’s self-defense class.

During the 90-minute sessions, RCSO deputies will teach participants both physical and mental techniques including tips for improving personal awareness and how to strike, kick, and punch.

Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson says all skills are welcome, and the goal of the classes is to build confidence, in the event someone finds themselves in an unexpected situation.

“Preparedness and awareness are two of the key things and the physical as well as the mental aspects of that. Just a few items that you can take away with you, and hopefully a little better prepared if you are faced with such an instance,”: Hutcheson said.

The classes are free and will be held at Pleasant Valley Elementary School in Harrisonburg April 3-6, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

For registration, click here.

