Sentara Community Impact: The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - When executive director Heather Denman started in 2016, The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham was a center-based program providing mostly indoor activities.

“When we started community engagement, which is getting folks out and into the community and no longer being in a center, we noticed some amazing things happen. Their cognitive ability improved because they were experiencing many new things and we also got reports from family doctors saying we don’t know what you were doing but keep it up, this is great,” Denman explained.

Denman says The ARC’s programs help participants become more independent, build positive social behavior, and gain access to employment opportunities, but she and other members of the team have dreams to take the program to the next level.

“We felt like if just being in community engagement activities improves health, what if we did some intentional exercise to add to the program,” Denman said.

To make their dreams a reality, The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham was awarded a $15,000 grant from Sentara Cares.

“We’re hoping to add, at least three times a week, 30 minutes of physical activity for a more active lifestyle,” Denman said.

Funding for The Arc comes in a number of ways including through Medicaid waivers.

“Although we do have a big waitlist, there are 225 people who are waitlisted to receive the Medicaid waiver which is funding for the services an individual with IDD needs to live their most independent life,” Denman said.

Denman says an important factor in all their community engagement activities is volunteering.

“It helps with employment preparation for individuals, it also helps individuals develop the skills that they need to live more independently,” Denman explained. “That is the whole focus at the Arc, to help folks have the best lives that they can. A life like yours and life like mine.”

