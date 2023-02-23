Waynesboro man sentenced to 12-years in prison
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Waynesboro has been sentenced to serve twelve years in prison.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says on November 26, 2021, investigators took a report of a possible sexual assault involving an adult male and a juvenile. Upon further investigation, investigators with the sheriff’s office arrested 54 -year-old James W. Plecker of Waynesboro.
Plecker reportedly pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual battery of a victim younger than 13.
Plecker is being held at Middle River Regional Jail.
