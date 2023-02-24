Alzheimer’s Association upset over lack of Medicare and Medicaid coverage for treatments

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Alzheimer’s Association is voicing its frustration with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). This comes after CMS denied the association’s request to change its policy on FDA-approved treatments for Alzheimer’s disease.

In the last two years two drugs, Aducanumab and Lecanemab, have been approved by the FDA for the treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease but with the decision from CMS, they are still not covered by Medicare or Medicaid.

“If we’re not getting to people early and they don’t have access, which is what this ruling will do is deny access to everybody, and we feel like everyone should have access to this drug,” said Jeanne Snyder, Community Executive for the Alzheimer’s Association of Central and Western Virginia. “There will be much greater health inequalities as a result as well.”

The Alzheimer’s Association said despite the proven effectiveness of the treatments CMS denied coverage of the drugs because of their high cost, saying it is not reasonable or necessary for people living with the disease to have access to the treatments unless they are part of a clinical trial.

“It’s very disheartening for us because at no time in their history has CMS imposed such dramatic barriers for access to an FDA-approved drug, especially for a fatal disease. So we were very disappointed by this,” said Snyder.

Without coverage from Medicare or Medicaid, the treatments can cost up to $50,000 a year.

While these treatments do not cure Alzheimer’s Disease they do slow down the effects and could help people improve their quality of life.

“What these do is they slow the progression of the disease. It’s not a cure but they slow it which means people can live independently longer. They can go to high school graduations, college graduations, weddings, it really gives people a better quality of life and more time with their loved ones,” said Snyder.

The Alzheimer’s Association will be on Capitol Hill advocating for this decision to be overturned. Their advocacy forum will be on March 19th and 22nd.

“We’re going to keep going until we do get it overturned because we feel like this is such a pivotal time in our organization and we’re finally at a point in this organization where we are in the treatment phase. We’ve never been there before and this definitely puts us back so I think we just have to keep moving forward,” said Snyder.

