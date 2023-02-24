Draw Your Weather
Arrest made after people shot at with pellet gun, HPD says

HPD (FILE)
HPD (FILE)(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) has made an arrest after investigating reports of people reportedly being shot at with a pellet gun.

According to the HPD, on Feb. 22 between 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. multiple calls were received from people who reported being shot at with pellet-type projectiles from a passing car. The HPD say the vehicle was described as a two door Chevy occupied by two people, and as officers searched the area more people came forward saying they were shot at from the same car.

Eventually, officers found a vehicle they say matched the description and further investigation indicated that a juvenile occupant was responsible for allegedly shooting pellet-type projectiles from the car, according to the HPD.

The HPD say that no injuries were reported.

The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to the juvenile detention center, according to the HPD, and if you were a victim of this crime or you have information relating to this incident, please contact Detective Mike Spiggle at Michael.spiggle@harrisonburgva.gov.

The investigation is ongoing.

