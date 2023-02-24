Boy arrested in Harrisonburg for shooting people with gel pellet gun

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Police have arrested a boy for allegedly shooting a gel pellet gun at pedestrians on Wednesday night.

The Harrisonburg Police Department received multiple calls between 7 and 11 p.m. on Wednesday night from people who reported being shot at with gel pellets from a two-door silver Chevy driving by.

Callers reported that there were two people inside the vehicle which was later located by HPD leading to the arrest.

WHSV spoke on Friday with one of the people who was shot at.

“I was walking on North Willow Street towards Chestnut Drive when a car drove by me and they shot at me with an automatic rifle that had a cyclic rate so I got hit many times, it was painful,” said Jack Manning, who lives in Harrisonburg.

Manning said that he was hit 10 or 15 times with the pellets before the car drove off and returned to take another pass at him.

“They shot at me again but this time I was able to take photographs of them. At that point, that’s when they came by a third time and this was when I called the police and I was on the phone with the dispatch time I think they were aggravated by me taking their photograph, they made some rude gestures and yelled at me,” he said.

Manning said that the boy shooting was wearing a black mask while the driver was not. He said that he did not know either of the people in the car and that the incident seemed random.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported to the police as a result of the shots. The boy who fired the pellet gun was taken into custody and transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone who was a victim of this crime or who has information relating to the incident is asked to contact Detective Mike Spiggle at Michael.spiggle@harrisonburgva.gov. The investigation remains active.

