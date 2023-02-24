Final missing body recovered from Rockfish River after December incident

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at approximately 9:50 a.m., Virginia State Police Search & Recovery Team (SRT) divers located the last missing body in the Rockfish River in Nelson County.

The SRT has returned every week to the Rockfish River to search for the missing individuals since the vehicle they were riding in was swept away by rushing floodwaters in December.

The body recovered this morning will be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for autopsy, examination and positive identification.

This concludes the SRT divers’ search efforts.

On Dec. 27, 2022, the Virginia State Police was alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County. A 1997 Toyota 4Runner tried to cross the flooded Rockfish River at a low river crossing on Bridgeport Lane and was swept away by the strong current. The crossing is on private property.

In the initial searches, the bodies of Christopher W. Doss, 17, of Arrington, Va., and an 11-year-old male were located on the riverbank.

Once the Toyota was retrieved from the river, troopers recovered the body of Pharoh M. Shabazz, 30, of Arrington, Va., from inside the vehicle.

After multiple searches of the Rockfish River, the VSP SRT located the body of Myson Sylvestre, 18, of Arrington, Va. on Jan. 27, 2023.

