High School Basketball Region Tournaments(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball region tournaments.

Region 3C

Girls - Semifinals

Spotswood 59, Liberty 33

Liberty Christian 53, Turner Ashby 41

Boys - Semifinals

Staunton 65, Charlottesville 63

Spotswood 54, Rustburg 34

Region 2B

Girls - Semifinals

Central vs. Clarke County - Friday 2/24 at 6:30 p.m.

Page County vs. Strasburg - Friday 2/24 at 7 p.m.

Boys - Semifinals

Strasburg 44, Clarke County 38

Madison County 53, Central 48

Region 1B

Girls - Semifinals

Buffalo Gap 41, William Campbell 17

Boys - Semifinals

Franklin 57, Buffalo Gap 42

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

