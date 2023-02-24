High School Basketball Region Tournaments
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball region tournaments.
Region 3C
Girls - Semifinals
Spotswood 59, Liberty 33
Liberty Christian 53, Turner Ashby 41
Boys - Semifinals
Staunton 65, Charlottesville 63
Spotswood 54, Rustburg 34
Region 2B
Girls - Semifinals
Central vs. Clarke County - Friday 2/24 at 6:30 p.m.
Page County vs. Strasburg - Friday 2/24 at 7 p.m.
Boys - Semifinals
Strasburg 44, Clarke County 38
Madison County 53, Central 48
Region 1B
Girls - Semifinals
Buffalo Gap 41, William Campbell 17
Boys - Semifinals
Franklin 57, Buffalo Gap 42
Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.