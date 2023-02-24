Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

JMU men’s tennis coach Secord gets contract extension

The fate of an annual tournament and children's tennis activities are at stake if the courts...
The fate of an annual tournament and children's tennis activities are at stake if the courts don't get resurfaced. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU Athletics has announced that men’s tennis coach Steve Secord has received an extension through the 2026-27 academic year.

“I want to thank Jeff Bourne and Denise Lough. I am grateful for their support and appreciate the opportunity to continue leading the JMU men’s tennis program,” Secord said. “In my 30 plus years as head coach, I have seen so many changes and growth within JMU Athletics and collegiate athletics as a whole. This new chapter in the Sun Belt Conference is exciting! I am committed to developing our young men to elevate our program as they prepare for successful lives after graduation. Go Dukes!”

Secord is currently in his 31st season leading JMU, and holds a 312-322 career record with the Dukes. The longest-tenured head coach at the university, Secord has guided JMU to 13 winning seasons and 17 campaigns at .500 or better.

Last season, JMU finished 14-6, and its .700 win percentage was the highest since the 1989-90 year. The Dukes also ranked top 10 in the ITA Atlantic Regional rankings for the first time since 2019, coming in at #8.

This season, JMU is 5-2 and riding a four-match win streak.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireball seen in Staunton 2-22-23
CHECK IT OUT: fireball caught on video in Staunton
(Source: MGN)
Waynesboro man sentenced to 12-years in prison
The man who discovered the body is hoping investigators can determine who she was and what...
Man finds woman’s body along river in West Virginia
Ten passengers and a bus driver were transported to hospitals on Thursday morning after a...
Bus carrying Delaware State women’s bowling team crashes on I-85
The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Strong cold front drops temperatures into the weekend
Fort Defiance High School Generic
Weapon found at Fort Defiance High School, ACSO says
HPD (FILE)
Arrest made after people shot at with pellet gun, HPD says
Shenandoah County School Board gives update on bullying concerns
Shenandoah County School Board gives update on bullying concerns