JMU men’s tennis coach Secord gets contract extension

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU Athletics has announced that men’s tennis coach Steve Secord has received an extension through the 2026-27 academic year.

“I want to thank Jeff Bourne and Denise Lough. I am grateful for their support and appreciate the opportunity to continue leading the JMU men’s tennis program,” Secord said. “In my 30 plus years as head coach, I have seen so many changes and growth within JMU Athletics and collegiate athletics as a whole. This new chapter in the Sun Belt Conference is exciting! I am committed to developing our young men to elevate our program as they prepare for successful lives after graduation. Go Dukes!”

Secord is currently in his 31st season leading JMU, and holds a 312-322 career record with the Dukes. The longest-tenured head coach at the university, Secord has guided JMU to 13 winning seasons and 17 campaigns at .500 or better.

Last season, JMU finished 14-6, and its .700 win percentage was the highest since the 1989-90 year. The Dukes also ranked top 10 in the ITA Atlantic Regional rankings for the first time since 2019, coming in at #8.

This season, JMU is 5-2 and riding a four-match win streak.

