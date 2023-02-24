Local fire chiefs honored by Governor

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Two Valley fire chiefs were honored by Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday at the annual Virginia Fire Chiefs Association Expo and Symposium in Virginia Beach.

Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia was named Virginia Fire Chief of the Year and Riverheads Volunteer Fire Chief Barry Lotts was named Virginia Volunteer Fire Chief of the Year.

“When they called my name I was just completely stunned. I was truly not expecting it, but I am deeply, deeply honored to receive this recognition,” said Tobia.

Tobia credited the men and women of the Harrisonburg Fire Department for his success in the fire service. He also thanked his wife Jeanie and his children for their support.

“She is my very best friend, and she is a huge part of why I’ve been able to be successful in the fire service. When you join the fire service, you’re signing your entire family up for that ride,” he said. “You expect your own family to accept the sacrifices that come with being a member of the fire service, fortunately for me, I have a wife and kids who are incredibly supportive.”

Tobia has been in fire service for over 30 years and said that being a public servant has always been his calling.

“Literally since the first day I got involved in emergency services, I have been blessed to be able to help other people on oftentimes the worst day of their lives. There is nothing more affirming than getting to help others,” he said. “I have the greatest job in the world and that is absolutely true. I wake up every morning honored to put on the uniform. I’m fortunate to be able to serve others and serve beside others.”

Chief Lotts of Riverheads has been a firefighter in Augusta County since 1980. He said it was an honor to be recognized.

“It’s just an honor to get a governor’s award like that. It just states that your department is actually achieving well and doing good things,” said Lotts.

He said that it has been a privilege to be a public servant for so many years.

“It’s just an honor to get to serve your community and be able to volunteer and help people when they are in need,” he said.

The Governor’s office described both men as excellent and inspiring leaders who go above and beyond to serve their communities.

