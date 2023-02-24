Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Local News Live: Black History Month Roundup

Black History Month Graphic
Black History Month Graphic(Arizona's Family)
By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Local News Live shares a roundup of stories for Black History Month:

Princeville is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the U.S.

Throughout history, churches have played a role in black communities

Edith Lee-Payne attended the March on Washington in 1963 as a 12 year-old. Sixty years later she recounts her journey.

Femi Redwood’s podcast “Beyond Black History Month” celebrates black history year-round

“I Am A Man” is a slogan with deep roots in the Civil Rights Movement and in Memphis, TN

Author Dara Nichole’s “Madison Miles and Friends” book series teaches confidence and character

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireball seen in Staunton 2-22-23
CHECK IT OUT: fireball caught on video in Staunton
(Source: MGN)
Waynesboro man sentenced to 12-years in prison
The man who discovered the body is hoping investigators can determine who she was and what...
Man finds woman’s body along river in West Virginia
Ten passengers and a bus driver were transported to hospitals on Thursday morning after a...
Bus carrying Delaware State women’s bowling team crashes on I-85
The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor

Latest News

NO3
Region 8 Council calls 2023 ‘the year of engagement’ for economic growth
James D. Francis Auditorium to get major upgrades with $150,000 grant
James D. Francis Auditorium to get major upgrades with $150,000 grant
Boy arrested in Harrisonburg for shooting people with gel pellet gun 5PM
Boy arrested in Harrisonburg for shooting people with gel pellet gun 5PM
Boy arrested in Harrisonburg for shooting people with gel pellet gun 6PM
Boy arrested in Harrisonburg for shooting people with gel pellet gun 6PM
Alzheimer’s Association upset over lack of Medicare and Medicaid coverage for treatments 5PM
Alzheimer’s Association upset over lack of Medicare and Medicaid coverage for treatments 5PM