Staunton City Council approves budget amendment that includes new firetrucks

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton City Council approved an amendment to the FY 2023 budget worth nearly $10 million at Thursday’s regular meeting.

Amendment 5 addresses items that did not make it into previous budget amendments, as well as, distributed funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

This amendment granted $2 million for two new fire engines for Staunton Fire and Rescue.

At the last meeting, Staunton Fire Chief Scott Garber stressed to the council the importance of getting these new trucks as one of the current engines has been out of order and another is wearing down.

Other items in the amendment include capitol improvement projects like paving Montgomery Hill park and Moxie Stadium renovation designs, Gypsy Hill Stream restoration, and more.

The amendment totaled $9,716,425 and passed by unanimous vote.

To view the amendment and for more on the meeting, click here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.