Strong cold front drops temperatures into the weekend

FRIDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds and cool to start the day. Strongest winds before 9am. Gusts: 20-40mph. After that, still windy but winds decrease into the afternoon. Temperatures drop a few degrees into the morning then likely rising back into the low to mid 50s.

Cooling into the afternoon, especially by mid to late afternoon with most areas into the 40s by sunset, or at least close to it. A cool evening with temperatures falling into the 30s. Increasing clouds for the evening and overnight with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Our next system skims by the area, especially south of Rt. 33. A spotty to scattered wintry mix in the morning and early afternoon. Some light icing possible, especially in Augusta and Rockbridge county. However, this won’t be like the last system, there’s much more dry air so moisture is limited with this one. Staying cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and plenty of cloud cover. Partly sunny for the day but pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 50s and breezy. Lows in the mid-upper 30s.

MONDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and cloudy. Spotty showers likely early in the day with more rain, scattered into the afternoon. Staying cool, with temperatures rising into the upper 40s to around 50. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

TUESDAY: More clouds around to start the day and chilly, temps in the 40s. Partly cloudy and pleasant for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s but windy. Chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and plenty of sunshine. Increasing clouds for the day and mild. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: A cool start with temperatures in the 40s and more clouds than sun. Staying partly sunny for the day and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

