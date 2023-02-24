Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

UVA Health: Trial underway to find drug to help reduce COVID-19 symptoms

By Dominga Murray
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new trial is underway to help people who are sick with COVID-19 feel better faster.

Doctor Patrick Jackson with UVA Health says there is one gap in current research, that being finding a drug to reduce symptoms for people who are not immunocompromised.

“We do have drugs that are effective in treating patients who are in the hospital with COVID, and we do have drugs that help high risk individuals in the community stay out of the hospital,” Jackson said. “Drugs that have been studied previously include Fluticasone, a nasal steroid, Ivermectin, and Fluvoxamine an antidepressant.”

The testing is part of the Active 6 trial. The trial seeks to repurpose existing drugs to treat COVID-19, and UVA is looking for participants to try test the drug Montelucast as a remedy.

“Montelucast is an oral drug that can be used sometimes for asthma treatment. Patients are able to participate in the trial if they are over the age of 30 and have a new diagnosis of COVID-19, including just a rapid test at home,” Jackson said.

If you would like to participate in the trial or learn more, click here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireball seen in Staunton 2-22-23
CHECK IT OUT: fireball caught on video in Staunton
(Source: MGN)
Waynesboro man sentenced to 12-years in prison
The man who discovered the body is hoping investigators can determine who she was and what...
Man finds woman’s body along river in West Virginia
Ten passengers and a bus driver were transported to hospitals on Thursday morning after a...
Bus carrying Delaware State women’s bowling team crashes on I-85
The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor

Latest News

UVA Health
UVA Health expert speaks on international rise in eating disorders
Sentara RMH has deployed some new technology this week to improve patient safety. The hospital...
Sentara RMH launches remote patient monitoring system
Spreading of this virus can happen through nose-to-nose contact between horses.
Stables prioritize biosecurity amid horse herpes reports
On Monday the Virginia House of Delegates unanimously passed a bill that would make it easier...
Bill that would help refugees enter nursing field moves to State Senate