UVA Health: Trial underway to find drug to help reduce COVID-19 symptoms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new trial is underway to help people who are sick with COVID-19 feel better faster.

Doctor Patrick Jackson with UVA Health says there is one gap in current research, that being finding a drug to reduce symptoms for people who are not immunocompromised.

“We do have drugs that are effective in treating patients who are in the hospital with COVID, and we do have drugs that help high risk individuals in the community stay out of the hospital,” Jackson said. “Drugs that have been studied previously include Fluticasone, a nasal steroid, Ivermectin, and Fluvoxamine an antidepressant.”

The testing is part of the Active 6 trial. The trial seeks to repurpose existing drugs to treat COVID-19, and UVA is looking for participants to try test the drug Montelucast as a remedy.

“Montelucast is an oral drug that can be used sometimes for asthma treatment. Patients are able to participate in the trial if they are over the age of 30 and have a new diagnosis of COVID-19, including just a rapid test at home,” Jackson said.

If you would like to participate in the trial or learn more, click here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.