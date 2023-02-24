Draw Your Weather
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County wreck

Va police
Va police(wvir)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A vehicle crash in Augusta County that left one person dead is being investigated by the Virginia State Police. (VSP)

The VSP say the crash reportedly happened on Route 340 just north of Route 905, on February 23.

According to the VSP, a 2001 Suzuki motorcycle was traveling south on Route 340 when the driver allegedly lost control and laid the motorcycle down in the roadway. As the motorcycle and driver slid across the roadway, the driver became separated from the bike and entered the northbound lanes where he was reportedly struck by a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The driver of the motorcycle, Derek O. Zayas Serrano, 20, of Waynesboro, was transported to University of Virginia Medical center where police say he succumbed to his injuries that evening.

The driver of the Tahoe, Larry L. Herring, 72, of Elkton, was uninjured in the crash, according to the VSP.

The crash remains under investigation.

