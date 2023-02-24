Weapon found at Fort Defiance High School, ACSO says

Draw Your Weather
The weapon was reportedly in a vehicle in the parking lot, according to the ACSO.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2023
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A weapon was reportedly found in a vehicle at Fort Defiance High School, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO)

According to the ACSO, on February 23, while the administrators and the School Resource Officer were conducting a routine safety check of the parking lot at Fort Defiance High School, a weapon was reportedly discovered in a vehicle. The School Resource Officer immediately secured the vehicle, and there were no threats to the students, or staff at Fort Defiance High School.

“Possession of weapons of any kind on school property is unlawful and is taken very seriously by The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and The Augusta County Public School Division”, said Sheriff Donald L. Smith.

This incident is still under investigation, and has been referred to the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and the Juvenile Intake Division of the Court Services Unit.

