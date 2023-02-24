Draw Your Weather
Worlds of Work Expo returns to show 7th graders in the Shenandoah Valley career opportunities

Blue Ridge Community College
Blue Ridge Community College(WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Career paths can take different directions and turns over the course of a lifetime.

Experts say giving students exposure to different career opportunities at a young age, can help them gain a better understanding of what they want to do in the future.

With that in mind, five school divisions in our area, Harrisonburg, Rockingham, Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro will be partnering with Blue Ridge Community College for the Worlds of Work Expo on March 21 to show 7th graders the world of opportunities available.

“We do a lot of work to encourage students to see all the different opportunities that are out there to get interested, to get inspired and to see themselves doing something post-high school graduation,” Velma Bryant explained. “Of course, we would love for them to come to Blue Ridge but we understand that there are lots of different opportunities.”

Bryant is the dean of student services for BRCC.

This will be a school-sponsored event and students will be provided transportation to and from Augusta Expo. There will be more than 100 different career paths for students to explore from health care to education.

“In each session, they will have about 90 minutes to walk through Augusta Expo and talk with employers to try on different degrees. We have asked all our employers that are participating to not just talk to the students but provide them an opportunity to really see what working for that company is like,” Bryant explained.

Bryant has worked at BRCC for more than a decade. She also works with the local school divisions to support students’ journey into higher education.

“This is a great way for businesses to showcase what they do to get students interested and get students through that pipeline. The more involvement we have, the better we are shaping our future economy,” Bryant explained.

There is still time for business owners or employers to sign up. If you are interested, reach out to Velma Bryant via email (bryantv@brcc.edu).

