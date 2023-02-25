Above average temperatures continue

SATURDAY: Some clouds for the evening and cold with temperatures falling into the 30s. Turning mostly cloudy overnight with areas of patchy fog across the Valley. With temperatures right around freezing, there could be some freezing fog especially late into the overnight. A cold night with lows in the low to mid 30s.

SUNDAY: Some clouds to start the day with patchy fog/freezing fog early across the Valley. Chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Decreasing clouds throughout the day with plenty of sunshine by the afternoon. A beautiful, mild, and breezy afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mostly clear for the evening as the breeze subsides by sunset. Chilly with temperatures quickly falling into the 40s. Increasing clouds overnight and turning cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

MONDAY: Cloudy and chilly to start the day with temperatures rising into the 40s. Chilly and breezy into the afternoon with scattered showers arriving during the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Scattered showers and remaining chilly and breezy for the evening with temperatures in the 40s. Drying out by midnight as the wind picks up. Chilly and windy overnight under partly cloudy skies. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Gusty winds of up to 30-40 mph, up to 50 mph across the higher ridges and mountains.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine with a few passing clouds to start the day. Pleasant and windy with temperatures rising into the 50s. Lots of sun for the afternoon, mild, and windy. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Gusty winds of up to 30-40 mph at times. The wind takes a break by sunset. Clear for the evening and pleasant with temperatures falling into the 50s. Mostly clear overnight and turning cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Partly cloudy and breezy for the afternoon. Mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. The breeze subsides around sunset as we add more clouds for the evening. A pleasant evening with temperatures falling into the 50s. Cloudy with scattered showers arriving overnight. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of clouds to start the day with a few showers very early. Pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day as an isolated shower cannot be ruled out. A mild day with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Temperatures fall into the 50s for the evening as more scattered showers arrive, especially overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy to start the day with scattered showers. There may be snow showers mixing in early in the day with the rain. Temperatures in the 40s. Scattered showers and turning breezy for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.