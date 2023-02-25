James D. Francis Auditorium to get major upgrades with $150,000 grant

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The James D. Francis Auditorium at Mary Baldwin University is getting a major upgrade. Dean Menzer describes the arts center as the commons for Mary Baldwin University. He and the department have carefully budgeted this grant to bring multiple improvements. A new grant worth $150,000 from the Rea Charitable Trust is going to meet the needs of its students, staff, and community.

One of the main priorities is taking its lighting equipment from out of control to state-of-the-art and that is just the beginning.

“There’s also money inside of this gift and they have upgrade our camera equipment for the students studying film, as well as upgrading storm keyboards in our music lab. So, those students who are working in for the sound and light and digital media upgraded equipment to work with learning educational experience.” MBU Dean of Visual and Performing Arts Paul Menzer said.

The music lab will get new electronic keyboards and studio-grade recording equipment. The film lab will benefit from new cameras, lights, microphones, post-production computers, and monitors.

These upgrades are to help students on all campuses as well as the alumni, and community,

The improvements are planned to start this summer. The new equipment is in the process of being acquired, and installation is expected to be completed by Dec. 2023.

