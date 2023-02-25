Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

James D. Francis Auditorium to get major upgrades with $150,000 grant

By Cora Dickey
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The James D. Francis Auditorium at Mary Baldwin University is getting a major upgrade. Dean Menzer describes the arts center as the commons for Mary Baldwin University. He and the department have carefully budgeted this grant to bring multiple improvements. A new grant worth $150,000 from the Rea Charitable Trust is going to meet the needs of its students, staff, and community.

One of the main priorities is taking its lighting equipment from out of control to state-of-the-art and that is just the beginning.

“There’s also money inside of this gift and they have upgrade our camera equipment for the students studying film, as well as upgrading storm keyboards in our music lab. So, those students who are working in for the sound and light and digital media upgraded equipment to work with learning educational experience.” MBU Dean of Visual and Performing Arts Paul Menzer said.

The music lab will get new electronic keyboards and studio-grade recording equipment. The film lab will benefit from new cameras, lights, microphones, post-production computers, and monitors.

These upgrades are to help students on all campuses as well as the alumni, and community,

The improvements are planned to start this summer. The new equipment is in the process of being acquired, and installation is expected to be completed by Dec. 2023.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireball seen in Staunton 2-22-23
CHECK IT OUT: fireball caught on video in Staunton
(Source: MGN)
Waynesboro man sentenced to 12-years in prison
Va police
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County wreck
The man who discovered the body is hoping investigators can determine who she was and what...
Man finds woman’s body along river in West Virginia
Fort Defiance High School Generic
Weapon found at Fort Defiance High School, ACSO says

Latest News

Region 8 fueled economic growth by helping seven industries, like agriculture and healthcare,...
Region 8 Council calls 2023 ‘the year of engagement’ for economic growth
NO3
Region 8 Council calls 2023 ‘the year of engagement’ for economic growth
James D. Francis Auditorium to get major upgrades with $150,000 grant
James D. Francis Auditorium to get major upgrades with $150,000 grant
Boy arrested in Harrisonburg for shooting people with gel pellet gun 5PM
Boy arrested in Harrisonburg for shooting people with gel pellet gun 5PM