JMU men’s basketball rolls past Georgia State 90-69 in regular season finale

By Peri Sheinin
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison men’s basketball powered past Georgia State 90-69 on Friday night.

The Dukes end the regular season 21-10 overall, including a 12-6 mark in Sun Belt play. Vado Morse led James Madison with 19 points while Alonzo Sule had 16 points and 12 rebounds. Noah Freidel had 15 points while Takal Molson added 13 points and pulled down eight boards. Terrence Edwards scored 12 points for the purple and gold.

James Madison outrebounded Georgia State 40-32. The Dukes scored eight more second chance points and 24 more points off the bench compared to the Panthers.

The Dukes return to the court on Saturday, March 4 for the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Championship in Pensacola, Florida.

