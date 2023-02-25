Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

JMU women’s basketball drops 71-58 contest to Marshall in regular season finale

JMU women’s basketball drops 71-58 contest to Marshall in regular season finale
JMU women’s basketball drops 71-58 contest to Marshall in regular season finale(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
JMU women’s basketball drops 71-58 contest to Marshall in regular season finale

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday, James Madison women’s basketball fell to Marshall 71-58.

The Dukes end the regular season 23-7 overall, including a 13-5 mark in Sun Belt play. Peyton McDaniel led the Dukes with eight points while pulling down six boards. Jamia Hazell added seven points and Caroline Germond grabbed six rebounds for the purple and gold.

James Madison outrebounded Marshall 47-34. However, the Dukes shot 25% from the field and 25% on three-point attempts. The Thundering Herd shot 42% from the field and 50% from the arc.

The Dukes return to the court on Friday, March 3 for the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Championship in Pensacola, Florida.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Va police
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County wreck
Fort Defiance High School Generic
Weapon found at Fort Defiance High School, ACSO says
Fireball seen in Staunton 2-22-23
CHECK IT OUT: fireball caught on video in Staunton
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire
HPD (FILE)
Arrest made after people shot at with pellet gun, HPD says

Latest News

JMU men’s basketball rolls past Georgia State 90-69 in regular season finale
JMU men’s basketball rolls past Georgia State 90-69 in regular season finale
JMU Sports Roundup: Friday, February 24
JMU Sports Roundup: Friday, February 24
The fate of an annual tournament and children's tennis activities are at stake if the courts...
JMU men’s tennis coach Secord gets contract extension
High School Basketball Region Tournaments
High School Basketball Region Tournaments