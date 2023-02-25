Region 8 Council calls 2023 ‘the year of engagement’ for economic growth

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - GO Virginia Region 8 Council is back to moving the Valley’s economic growth forward. The organization’s focus has been to help keep small businesses open for the last three years.

Priorities have shifted back to moving forward and the council’s new director is passionate about progress. The 5.5 million dollars leveraged so far has gone to fund grants, collaborate with stakeholders, and achieve results.

“I think it’s been a critical infusion of money that is going to help this region become everything that it can be,” GO Virginia Region 8 Council Executive Director Deborah Flippo said.

“Region 8 fueled economic growth by helping seven industries, like agriculture and healthcare, grow in the Valley.” Flippo says, “If you look back five years ago, there was very little funding that was coming from the state or the federal agencies directly to economic development in the Valley.”

“GO Virginia was a big pot of money back in 2016, that the General assembly provided, and it has been instrumental and it continues to be supported by the General Assembly and by the governor,” Flippo said.

The council strives to keep the Valley’s economy sharp with projects like upgrading the SHD Aviation Technology Park. The project will upgrade the technology park from a Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) Tier 2 site to a Tier 4 site — including utility upgrades and relocation of water and sewer systems to enable future site development related to aviation. Leaders expect the project to generate over $3.6 million in state revenue and more than 260 jobs.

Another priority is addressing shortages in the workforce.

“There are 3100 open manufacturing jobs just in the Shenandoah Valley. If we could make a small impact on those open jobs, I think we can define this year as one of great success,” Flippo said.

The Region 8 Council says growth beyond the start-up phase is essential for a dynamic and stable economy.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.