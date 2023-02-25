Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Rocktown History rallying votes for finial of former Court Square spring house

Rocktown History needs your help in preserving a piece of Harrisonburg history.
Rocktown History needs your help in preserving a piece of Harrisonburg history.(whsv)
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Rocktown History needs your help in preserving a piece of Harrisonburg history.

Each year, the Virginia Association of Museums holds a contest for “endangered artifacts.”

“A contest to bring these endangered artifacts to the public and build awareness for the costs that go into collecting, storing, caring for, maintaining these artifacts that represent our history,” Penny Imeson, executive director of Rocktown History said.

The winning artifact gets $1,000 dollars for restoration.

“The finial is a treasure from Harrisonburg’s history. It stood on the original spring house at Court Square from about 1830 to the early 1900′s, an approximate 70-year span,” Imeson said.

She said the spring house was taken down because it was considered a road hazard.

“At that point, we just had a road around Court Square. Later in 1995, a replica was rebuilt and that’s what people will be familiar with today,” Imeson said.

A new spring house now sits on Court Square, but the Rocktown History museum wants to preserve it.

”We have the original finial; it is in some rather poor condition, you can imagine, after 70 years of standing on spring house that it would have wear and tear from the weather,” Imeson said.

You can vote every 24 hours for the spring house finial here.

Voting ends on March 3rd.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireball seen in Staunton 2-22-23
CHECK IT OUT: fireball caught on video in Staunton
(Source: MGN)
Waynesboro man sentenced to 12-years in prison
Va police
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County wreck
The man who discovered the body is hoping investigators can determine who she was and what...
Man finds woman’s body along river in West Virginia
Fort Defiance High School Generic
Weapon found at Fort Defiance High School, ACSO says

Latest News

In Virginia, Dr. McQuain said hospice care could be utilized much more.
Sentara gives insight into hospice amid President Carter’s care
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Winter makes a brief return Saturday
One of the main priorities is taking its lighting equipment from out of control to...
James D. Francis Auditorium to get major upgrades with $150,000 grant
Region 8 fueled economic growth by helping seven industries, like agriculture and healthcare,...
Region 8 Council calls 2023 ‘the year of engagement’ for economic growth