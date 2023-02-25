Winter makes a brief return Saturday

SATURDAY: Mainly cloudy to start the day and cold with temperatures in the 30s. Dry early and then light snow-wintry mix by mid to late morning. Most areas only a few flakes. Anything enough for a very light dusting would be across higher ridges above Rt. 33 as well as Grant and Hardy County, even northern Shenandoah Co.

Then a cold rain into the early afternoon. Light to steady and limited moisture. Temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Some light icing possible, especially in Augusta and Rockbridge county as well as Shenandoah Mtn, and The Blue Ridge. However, this won’t be like the last system, there’s much more dry air so moisture is limited with this one. Then spotty cold rain/drizzle into the early afternoon. Roads should be fine however there can still be a few slick spots especially on some mountain roads, bridges and overpasses.

Staying cloudy and cool. Some late day clearing possible. Dry into the mid to late afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. A few spots around 40 if we have a little sun.

Mostly cloudy and cold into the evening. Lows in the mid 30s.

SUNDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and mostly cloudy early. Then more sun quickly working in. Breezy at times for the day. Very pleasant. Highs in the mid 50s for our west Virginia locations. Upper 50s to low 60s for the Valley. Lows in the mid-upper 30s.

MONDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and cloudy. Spotty showers early in the day with more rain, scattered into the afternoon. Staying cool, with temperatures rising into the upper 40s to around 50. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s. Turning windy at night.

TUESDAY: More clouds around to start the day and chilly, temps in the 40s. Partly cloudy and pleasant for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s but windy. Chilly overnight with lows in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s and plenty of sunshine. Increasing clouds for the day and mild. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

THURSDAY: A cool start with temperatures in the 40s and more clouds than sun. Staying partly sunny for the day and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: A cloudy and chilly start to start the day with temperatures in the 40s. Highs around 50. We may be looking at some rain for the day so stay tuned for updates and more details.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.