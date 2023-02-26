Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man with multiple felony charges

25-year-old Hunter Thompson is wanted on multiple felony charges.
25-year-old Hunter Thompson is wanted on multiple felony charges.(Greenbrier Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help Saturday in locating a man wanted for multiple felony charges.

25-year-old Hunter Thompson is wanted for numerous charges, including armed robbery and grand larceny, according to the Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts to reach out to the Greenbrier Co. 9-1-1 Center at (304) 647-7911.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The app sets a timer when a person goes into "alert mode" and notifies selected friends, who...
Staunton native launches app for safety precaution
John Avoli
Virginia Del. John Avoli will not seek re-election
Kevin Shotsberger and Razz Jenkins are self-proclaimed “old farts” sharing advice with a few...
2 ‘old farts’ set up at park to give out free advice
Each year, dozens of girls commit to Madithon, which is eight hours of being on their feet —...
JMU’s Madithon raises thousands of dollars in 8-hour dance-a-thon
The Harrisonburg Police Department received multiple calls between 7 and 11 p.m. on Wednesday...
Boy arrested in Harrisonburg for shooting people with gel pellet gun

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
More rain for Monday
Ben's 11pm Forecast 2/26/2023
Ben's 11pm Forecast 2/26/2023
The Moon, Venus, and Jupiter almost aligned perfectly last Tuesday night.
Moon reaches farthest distance from Earth this week
At 98 years old, Pell got his driver's license renewed for five years.
World War II Veteran gets surprise parade for 98th birthday
WWII Vet turns 98!
WWII Vet turns 98!