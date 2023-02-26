Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man with multiple felony charges

FORT SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help Saturday in locating a man wanted for multiple felony charges.

25-year-old Hunter Thompson is wanted for numerous charges, including armed robbery and grand larceny, according to the Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts to reach out to the Greenbrier Co. 9-1-1 Center at (304) 647-7911.

