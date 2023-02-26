Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Madithon at JMU thousands of dollars in 8-hour dance-a-thon

Each year, dozens of girls commit to Madithon, which is eight hours of being on their feet —...
Each year, dozens of girls commit to Madithon, which is eight hours of being on their feet — dancing and having fun, by any means.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Students at JMU are celebrating their spirit to give back.

Each year, dozens of students, with volunteers, commit to eight hours of Madithon being on their feet — dancing and having fun, by any means. Fundraising happens throughout the year with two to three different events a month.

The executive team members say the hard work is worth every second that is done for the impact.

“The money raised here helps families pay for all of their medical bills so that they can leave the hospital and also not with that financial burden that can come for medical expenses,” Haley Szramoski said.

The Madithon is running nine years strong with five families benefitting at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital in Charlottesville this time. The energy from rich tradition preps for a huge milestone of ten years in 2024.

“I think the tenth year is also going to bring a lot more people back to the community who have, maybe, graduated or even moved away from Virginia. It’s just going to be a big, big, big year for us to go through the roof even more than they are this year,” Szramoski said.

Thousands of dollars are raised in this short period, making Madithon the largest fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Va police
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County wreck
Fort Defiance High School Generic
Weapon found at Fort Defiance High School, ACSO says
The Harrisonburg Police Department received multiple calls between 7 and 11 p.m. on Wednesday...
Boy arrested in Harrisonburg for shooting people with gel pellet gun
Fireball seen in Staunton 2-22-23
CHECK IT OUT: fireball caught on video in Staunton
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire

Latest News

John Avoli
Virginia Del. John Avoli will not seek re-election
The app sets a timer when a person goes into "alert mode" and notifies selected friends, who...
Staunton native launches app for safety precaution
High School Basketball Region Tournaments
High School Basketball Region Tournaments
Survey reports more teachers are witnessing violent classroom incidents since pandemic