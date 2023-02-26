Madithon at JMU thousands of dollars in 8-hour dance-a-thon

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Students at JMU are celebrating their spirit to give back.

Each year, dozens of students, with volunteers, commit to eight hours of Madithon being on their feet — dancing and having fun, by any means. Fundraising happens throughout the year with two to three different events a month.

The executive team members say the hard work is worth every second that is done for the impact.

“The money raised here helps families pay for all of their medical bills so that they can leave the hospital and also not with that financial burden that can come for medical expenses,” Haley Szramoski said.

The Madithon is running nine years strong with five families benefitting at the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital in Charlottesville this time. The energy from rich tradition preps for a huge milestone of ten years in 2024.

“I think the tenth year is also going to bring a lot more people back to the community who have, maybe, graduated or even moved away from Virginia. It’s just going to be a big, big, big year for us to go through the roof even more than they are this year,” Szramoski said.

Thousands of dollars are raised in this short period, making Madithon the largest fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Virginia.

