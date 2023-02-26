Draw Your Weather
One person dead after fire in Rockbridge Co.

File photo of fire engine.
File photo of fire engine.(WGCL)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A fire Friday afternoon at a residence in the 100 block of Old Buena Vista Road left one person dead, according to the Rockbridge Co. Department of Fire and Rescue. No name has been released.

The fire was reported by a neighbor around 2:30 p.m. One other person lives at the residence, but was not there during the fire.

Lexington Fire Rescue, Kerrs Creek Fire, Buena Vista Fire, Buena Vista Rescue, the Rockbridge Co. Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police aided.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

