One person dead after fire in Rockbridge Co.

ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A fire Friday afternoon at a residence in the 100 block of Old Buena Vista Road left one person dead, according to the Rockbridge Co. Department of Fire and Rescue. No name has been released.

The fire was reported by a neighbor around 2:30 p.m. One other person lives at the residence, but was not there during the fire.

Lexington Fire Rescue, Kerrs Creek Fire, Buena Vista Fire, Buena Vista Rescue, the Rockbridge Co. Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police aided.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.