Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Staunton native launches app for safety precaution

The app sets a timer when a person goes into "alert mode" and notifies selected friends, who...
The app sets a timer when a person goes into "alert mode" and notifies selected friends, who can also track the location.(WHSV)
By Cora Dickey
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - SafeAlone is an app made to help.

Staunton Native Ryan Proffitt got the idea from his photographer wife who often meets strangers in remote places for work.

“There’s a way to track a friend, location services, or messaging to where you know that they’re safe, and if I don’t respond to the message in the app you get a notification that something’s not right,” Ryan Proffitt said.

The app sets a timer when a person goes into “alert mode” and notifies selected friends, who can also track your location.

“You have a friend list, and then, they will get notifications that you’re in alert mode for whatever reason. You can put the details of it whether you’re meeting a stranger, or going for a jog,” Proffitt said.

Users must enter a PIN created before the timer expires, otherwise, friends will be notified of any discrepancies.

Proffitt ran the idea across a software engineer from JMU to bring SafeAlone to life. He says the app was inspired to prevent dangers of the present day.

“I just thought there has to be a better way. You could save a life potentially or multiple. Anybody can download it. I think it would be perfect for single women maybe who like to go out on the town or parents tracking their children who stay after school for sports, anything like that,” Proffitt said.

You select a PIN, which friends will be notified, and how frequently you want the timer to check on you.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Va police
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County wreck
Fort Defiance High School Generic
Weapon found at Fort Defiance High School, ACSO says
The Harrisonburg Police Department received multiple calls between 7 and 11 p.m. on Wednesday...
Boy arrested in Harrisonburg for shooting people with gel pellet gun
Fireball seen in Staunton 2-22-23
CHECK IT OUT: fireball caught on video in Staunton
Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise more than $230K so 80-year-old janitor can retire

Latest News

Each year, dozens of girls commit to Madithon, which is eight hours of being on their feet —...
Madithon at JMU thousands of dollars in 8-hour dance-a-thon
High School Basketball Region Tournaments
High School Basketball Region Tournaments
Survey reports more teachers are witnessing violent classroom incidents since pandemic
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Above average temperatures continue