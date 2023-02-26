Staunton native launches app for safety precaution

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - SafeAlone is an app made to help.

Staunton Native Ryan Proffitt got the idea from his photographer wife who often meets strangers in remote places for work.

“There’s a way to track a friend, location services, or messaging to where you know that they’re safe, and if I don’t respond to the message in the app you get a notification that something’s not right,” Ryan Proffitt said.

The app sets a timer when a person goes into “alert mode” and notifies selected friends, who can also track your location.

“You have a friend list, and then, they will get notifications that you’re in alert mode for whatever reason. You can put the details of it whether you’re meeting a stranger, or going for a jog,” Proffitt said.

Users must enter a PIN created before the timer expires, otherwise, friends will be notified of any discrepancies.

Proffitt ran the idea across a software engineer from JMU to bring SafeAlone to life. He says the app was inspired to prevent dangers of the present day.

“I just thought there has to be a better way. You could save a life potentially or multiple. Anybody can download it. I think it would be perfect for single women maybe who like to go out on the town or parents tracking their children who stay after school for sports, anything like that,” Proffitt said.

You select a PIN, which friends will be notified, and how frequently you want the timer to check on you.

