Virginia Del. John Avoli will not seek re-election

John Avoli
John Avoli(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Delegate John Avoli of Virginia’s 20th district announced he will not seek re-election in 2023.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve the people of the 20th District in Virginia’s House of Delegates. The past four years are the culmination of my 49-year career in public service. I want to thank each and every one of you for placing your faith in me to serve as your representative in Richmond,” Avoli said in a press release.

Avoli served two terms representing Staunton, Augusta County, Waynesboro, Highland County and Nelson County.

He said this decision comes after “careful consideration”.

