ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police say Allanah Myers, 16, has been reported missing after she was last reported seen in Roanoke February 25, 2023, wearing a black hoodie, green Ninja Turtle pajamas and black Crocs.

Myers has a tattoo under her left eye.

Contact 540-853-2212 with information about her whereabouts.

