Dayton urges residents to keep sinks cleared for cleaner sewage

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Dayton Public Works tries to flush the lines several times a year. Cleaning out the sewer is a standard process, but this time was treated as an emergency.

“We had a lot of grease and fat in our sewer line, where we had the issue at the end of our line. What that means is everybody up above that was having backup issues because the sewage water couldn’t get around the blockage,” Dayton Public Works Supervisor Adam Meek said.

Putting things like disposable diapers and tampons down the drain only worsens the issue.

Sludge backup is a major problem downtown because Dayton’s sewage naturally goes downhill to the central points. It may take months for the backup to build up but, in a snap, the problem can affect residents when waste starts rising out of the manhole.

Sewage backup does not affect someone’s drinking water but can create problems elsewhere.

“If the sewer line is backed up, at your house, your sinks, showers, and toilets will possibly not drain,” Meek said.

Backup in sewage flows into another problem for the public. The sewage water could pump up into the street, causing it to go up into the stormwater system, which goes into the creek.

Keeping the sewer pipes clean starts at home.

“Toilet paper and water are really all that you should be putting down your sink at home, or in your businesses or wherever,” Meek said.

Other items suggested not to go down any drain include paint, gasoline, motor oil, cat litter, coffee grounds, cigarette butts, dental floss, and earplugs.

