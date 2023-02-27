Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Dayton urges residents to keep sinks cleared for cleaner sewage

By Cora Dickey
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - Dayton Public Works tries to flush the lines several times a year. Cleaning out the sewer is a standard process, but this time was treated as an emergency.

“We had a lot of grease and fat in our sewer line, where we had the issue at the end of our line. What that means is everybody up above that was having backup issues because the sewage water couldn’t get around the blockage,” Dayton Public Works Supervisor Adam Meek said.

Putting things like disposable diapers and tampons down the drain only worsens the issue.

Sludge backup is a major problem downtown because Dayton’s sewage naturally goes downhill to the central points. It may take months for the backup to build up but, in a snap, the problem can affect residents when waste starts rising out of the manhole.

Sewage backup does not affect someone’s drinking water but can create problems elsewhere.

“If the sewer line is backed up, at your house, your sinks, showers, and toilets will possibly not drain,” Meek said.

Backup in sewage flows into another problem for the public. The sewage water could pump up into the street, causing it to go up into the stormwater system, which goes into the creek.

Keeping the sewer pipes clean starts at home.

“Toilet paper and water are really all that you should be putting down your sink at home, or in your businesses or wherever,” Meek said.

Other items suggested not to go down any drain include paint, gasoline, motor oil, cat litter, coffee grounds, cigarette butts, dental floss, and earplugs.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Norton Mugshot
UPDATE: Woman dead, man in custody following police standoff in Mercer Co.
FILE - Former Davidson basketball player, coach, and Athletic Director, and former Virginia...
Terry Holland, who transformed Virginia basketball, dies
The app sets a timer when a person goes into "alert mode" and notifies selected friends, who...
Staunton native launches app for safety precaution
Jordan Brister's cause of death was released Feb. 24.
Cause of death released for student who died from cardiac arrest while at school
John Avoli
Virginia Del. John Avoli will not seek re-election

Latest News

The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) have arrested Terrell Daquan Williams, 32 years old of...
Waynesboro man arrested after eluding police, WPD says
Playground at First Step is funded by Rockingham County Public Schools.
Rockingham County Public Schools helps fund playground at First Step
Arlo, a dog who was recused from a puppy mill.
Local animal advocates thrilled with Rockingham County’s new dog kennel ordinance
Myers said the extensive timeline to finish the bridges was never a secret.
Route 33 Bridges project estimated to be complete in 2026