Flights from Charlottesville to Philadelphia returning this April

CHO Airport
CHO Airport
By Jacob Fife
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Starting April 4, you will be able to fly from from the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (CHO) to Philadelphia International Airport. (PHL)

This news comes from a press release sent out by CHO Airport on Feb 27.

American Airlines will resume service beginning April 4, using regional jets according to the release.

“We are excited to see American Airlines adding Philadelphia to their Charlotte and LaGuardia daily service. These connections returning will provide even more global reach for the Charlottesville community.” Stated Melinda Crawford, Chief Executive Officer for CHO.

You can learn more about CHO Airport, and find flight schedules by visiting their website.

