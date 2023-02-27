Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Harrisonburg considering roadway projects to improve safety

Harrisonburg Public Works is looking to create safer roads and a more connected network...
Harrisonburg Public Works is looking to create safer roads and a more connected network of bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure around the community through roadway reconfiguration projects.(City of Harrisonburg Public Works)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Public Works (HPW) is working on improving road safety and bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure around the community through roadway reconfiguration projects, according to a press release.

Nationally, roadway reconfiguration efforts try to improve safety and traffic on streets through modifying the use of the existing pavement to change the number and alignment of lanes. Most commonly, a road with two lanes in each direction is reconfigured to have one lane in each direction, a center turn lane and bicycle lanes in each direction, along with necessitated storage lanes or additional turn lanes where needed.

Harrisonburg is considering reconfiguration projects for Summer 2023 on portions of Mount Clinton Pike, Garbers Church Road, East Market Street and Gay Street. These projects are cost-neutral, taking place during the City’s annual paving schedule. The City’s goal for each reconfiguration is to decrease crashes and improve the safety and desirability of biking and walking on the corridor

Benefits of road reconfigurations may Include:

• Reduction of rear-end and left-turn crashes due to the dedicated left-turn lane.

• Reduced right-angle crashes as side street motorists cross three versus four travel lanes.

• Fewer lanes for pedestrians to cross.

• Opportunity to install pedestrian refuge islands, bicycle lanes, on-street parking, or transit stops.

• Speeds more consistent with the posted speed limit, making them safer.

• A more community-focused, Complete Streets environment that better accommodates the needs of all road users.

• A low-cost safety solution when planned alongside a simple pavement overlay.

Harrisonburg Public Works will host an open house on March 30 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. where the public may learn more and ask questions about these projects. The open house will take place in the Lucy F. Simms Continuing Education Center Auditorium, 620 Simms Ave.

More information on the March 30 open house will be posted to the City’s social media pages when available. Anyone with questions also may email Harrisonburg Public Works at Brittany.Clem-Hott@harrisonburgva.gov.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The app sets a timer when a person goes into "alert mode" and notifies selected friends, who...
Staunton native launches app for safety precaution
John Avoli
Virginia Del. John Avoli will not seek re-election
Kevin Shotsberger and Razz Jenkins are self-proclaimed “old farts” sharing advice with a few...
2 ‘old farts’ set up at park to give out free advice
Each year, dozens of girls commit to Madithon, which is eight hours of being on their feet —...
JMU’s Madithon raises thousands of dollars in 8-hour dance-a-thon
The Harrisonburg Police Department received multiple calls between 7 and 11 p.m. on Wednesday...
Boy arrested in Harrisonburg for shooting people with gel pellet gun

Latest News

JMU lacrosse grabs 8-6 win over Virginia Tech
JMU lacrosse moves up in national rankings
Valley Program for Aging Services
VPAS and Massanutten Regional Library partnering for dementia care program
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
More rain for Monday
Ben's 11pm Forecast 2/26/2023
Ben's 11pm Forecast 2/26/2023