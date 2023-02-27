JMU lacrosse moves up in national rankings

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison lacrosse moved up a spot to the No. 12 ranking, which is where they were in the preseason rankings.

Redshirt junior Isabella Peterson tied a team record with eight goals Saturday afternoon, a performance she also put up last year at Hofstra. Freshman Maddie Epke dished out six of JMU’s 12 assists.

The Dukes out-drew High Point 21-10 and picked up 23 ground balls. Redshirt senior Rachel Matey had five of each, leading the Dukes in ground balls.

JMU is back in Harrisonburg this week for a pair of home games, starting with a home opener on Wednesday at 5 p.m. against No. 5 Maryland followed by a Saturday noon tilt against Ohio State. Both Big Ten matchups will be streamed on ESPN+.

