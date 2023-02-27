JMU’s Jefferson named conference player of the year, McDaniel named Sixth Woman of the Year

Draw Your Weather
By Jacob Fife
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball senior Kiki Jefferson was named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, and junior Peyton McDaniel was named Sixth Woman of the Year by the league office.

In addition to her major award, Jefferson garnered First Team All-Sun Belt honors.

Jefferson led the Sun Belt Conference in scoring at 18.3 points per game, and her 8.1 rebounds per outing, were good for fifth in the league.

Junior Peyton McDaniel was a big factor off the bench for the Dukes in 2022-23. She finished the regular season second on the team in scoring with 11.5 points per game. McDaniel was especially dangerous from three where she knocked down 66-of-172 (38.4%) from behind the arc. This season, she had 10 games with at least three makes from deep, five of which with five or more makes from long range.

No. 1-seeded JMU will have a double-bye in the Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament. In the quarterfinals, the Dukes will face off against the winner of the No. 8 Marshall vs. No. 9 Coastal Carolina on March 3 at 12:30 ET.

