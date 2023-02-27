Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Moon reaches farthest distance from Earth this week

The Moon, Venus, and Jupiter almost aligned perfectly last Tuesday night.
The Moon, Venus, and Jupiter almost aligned perfectly last Tuesday night.(Tammy Gochenour)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - The Moon has been slowly moving away from Earth in its orbit. This week, it will appear its smallest in the sky as its reaches apogee. A few good planet viewing opportunities as well this week!

THE MOON AND MARS

On Monday night, the Moon will be very close to Mars. The duo will be high in the south-southwestern sky at sunset and will be viewable together into the overnight, setting in the west-northwestern sky after 2 am. Mars will be two finger widths to the left of the Moon at sunset and will just move closer to the Moon’s left throughout the night. The duo will be close enough to view in binoculars together.

Monday night, Mars will be just to the left of the Moon
Monday night, Mars will be just to the left of the Moon(WHSV)

VENUS GETS CLOSE TO JUPITER

Over the next week, Venus will be making a close approach to Jupiter. On evenings this week, the two planets will be close enough to view in a pair of binoculars together. Tuesday and Wednesday evening however, the duo will be close enough to see together in a telescope. Venus will be located less than a thumb’s diameter below Jupiter. As the week progresses, Venus will move more above Jupiter every night. You’ll have a limited time viewing this as both planets set around 8:30 pm. They will be in the west-southwestern sky around sunset, and set in the west.

This week, Venus and Jupiter will be very close to each other up in the sky.
This week, Venus and Jupiter will be very close to each other up in the sky.(WHSV)

MOON MOVES TO ITS FARTHEST POINT FROM EARTH

Friday, the Moon will move its farthest distance from the Earth, at apogee. This is when the Moon will look the smallest in the sky. On Friday, the Moon will be 252,207 miles away from Earth. When the Moon is this far from the Earth, it is a micromoon which is the opposite of a supermoon.

GAINING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will gain 17 minutes of daylight. By March 6th, we will have 11 hours and 33 minutes of daylight and 12 hours and 27 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 6:50 am to 6:40 am and sunsets will move from 6:06 pm to 6:13 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

DateSunriseSunsetDaylight
Feb 276:50 am6:06 pm11 hrs, 16 mins
Feb 286:49 am6:07 pm11 hrs, 18 mins
Mar 16:47 am6:08 pm11 hrs, 21 mins
Mar 26:46 am6:09 pm11 hrs, 23 mins
Mar 36:44 am6:10 pm11 hrs, 26 mins
Mar 46:43 am6:11 pm11 hrs, 28 mins
Mar 56:42 am6:12 pm11 hrs, 30 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date & TimeVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Fri Mar 3, 5:59 am4 min15°10° above NNW10° above ENE
Sun Mar 5, 6:00 am6 min28°10° above NNW10° above E

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon PhasesDate and Time
First Quarter MoonFebruary 27th, 3:05 am
Full MoonMarch 7th, 7:40 am
Third Quarter MoonMarch 14th, 10:08 pm
New MoonMarch 21st, 1:23 pm

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the west-southwestern sky at sunset, limited viewing, sets in the west by 8:45 pm

Mars: In the south-southeastern sky at sunset, visible most of the night, sets in the northwest after 2 am

Jupiter: In the west-southwestern sky at sunset, limited viewing, sets around 8:30 pm in the west

Saturn: No good view, rises and sets very close to Sun

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The app sets a timer when a person goes into "alert mode" and notifies selected friends, who...
Staunton native launches app for safety precaution
John Avoli
Virginia Del. John Avoli will not seek re-election
Kevin Shotsberger and Razz Jenkins are self-proclaimed “old farts” sharing advice with a few...
2 ‘old farts’ set up at park to give out free advice
Each year, dozens of girls commit to Madithon, which is eight hours of being on their feet —...
JMU’s Madithon raises thousands of dollars in 8-hour dance-a-thon
The Harrisonburg Police Department received multiple calls between 7 and 11 p.m. on Wednesday...
Boy arrested in Harrisonburg for shooting people with gel pellet gun

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
More rain for Monday
Ben's 11pm Forecast 2/26/2023
Ben's 11pm Forecast 2/26/2023
At 98 years old, Pell got his driver's license renewed for five years.
World War II Veteran gets surprise parade for 98th birthday
WWII Vet turns 98!
WWII Vet turns 98!