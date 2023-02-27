Moon reaches farthest distance from Earth this week

(WHSV) - The Moon has been slowly moving away from Earth in its orbit. This week, it will appear its smallest in the sky as its reaches apogee. A few good planet viewing opportunities as well this week!

THE MOON AND MARS

On Monday night, the Moon will be very close to Mars. The duo will be high in the south-southwestern sky at sunset and will be viewable together into the overnight, setting in the west-northwestern sky after 2 am. Mars will be two finger widths to the left of the Moon at sunset and will just move closer to the Moon’s left throughout the night. The duo will be close enough to view in binoculars together.

Monday night, Mars will be just to the left of the Moon (WHSV)

VENUS GETS CLOSE TO JUPITER

Over the next week, Venus will be making a close approach to Jupiter. On evenings this week, the two planets will be close enough to view in a pair of binoculars together. Tuesday and Wednesday evening however, the duo will be close enough to see together in a telescope. Venus will be located less than a thumb’s diameter below Jupiter. As the week progresses, Venus will move more above Jupiter every night. You’ll have a limited time viewing this as both planets set around 8:30 pm. They will be in the west-southwestern sky around sunset, and set in the west.

This week, Venus and Jupiter will be very close to each other up in the sky. (WHSV)

MOON MOVES TO ITS FARTHEST POINT FROM EARTH

Friday, the Moon will move its farthest distance from the Earth, at apogee. This is when the Moon will look the smallest in the sky. On Friday, the Moon will be 252,207 miles away from Earth. When the Moon is this far from the Earth, it is a micromoon which is the opposite of a supermoon.

GAINING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will gain 17 minutes of daylight. By March 6th, we will have 11 hours and 33 minutes of daylight and 12 hours and 27 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 6:50 am to 6:40 am and sunsets will move from 6:06 pm to 6:13 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight Feb 27 6:50 am 6:06 pm 11 hrs, 16 mins Feb 28 6:49 am 6:07 pm 11 hrs, 18 mins Mar 1 6:47 am 6:08 pm 11 hrs, 21 mins Mar 2 6:46 am 6:09 pm 11 hrs, 23 mins Mar 3 6:44 am 6:10 pm 11 hrs, 26 mins Mar 4 6:43 am 6:11 pm 11 hrs, 28 mins Mar 5 6:42 am 6:12 pm 11 hrs, 30 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date & Time Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Fri Mar 3, 5:59 am 4 min 15° 10° above NNW 10° above ENE Sun Mar 5, 6:00 am 6 min 28° 10° above NNW 10° above E

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time First Quarter Moon February 27th, 3:05 am Full Moon March 7th, 7:40 am Third Quarter Moon March 14th, 10:08 pm New Moon March 21st, 1:23 pm

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the west-southwestern sky at sunset, limited viewing, sets in the west by 8:45 pm

Mars: In the south-southeastern sky at sunset, visible most of the night, sets in the northwest after 2 am

Jupiter: In the west-southwestern sky at sunset, limited viewing, sets around 8:30 pm in the west

Saturn: No good view, rises and sets very close to Sun

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.