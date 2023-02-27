More rain for Monday

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds for the overnight and chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

MONDAY: Cloudy to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. A stray shower is possible for the morning, especially across our West Virginia locations. The main rain comes after 3 pm. Cool and turning breezy in the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. After 3 pm, scattered showers move into the area turning more widespread into the early evening. Periods of rain for the evening, chilly, and breezy with temperatures in the 40s. With the exception of an isolated shower, rain ends around midnight. Turning mostly cloudy overnight and remaining breezy. Temperatures staying in the mid to upper 40s. Windy across our West Virginia locations along with higher ridges and mountains elsewhere. Gusts 25-40 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day, pleasant, and breezy with temperatures rising into the 50s. Gusty winds early on in the day across our West Virginia locations along with higher ridges and mountains elsewhere with gusts 25-40 mph. Plenty of sun for the afternoon, breezy, and mild with highs in the mid to upper 50s across our West Virginia locations, low to mid 60s across the Valley. Breeze subsides around sunset. Clear and cool for the evening with temperatures quickly falling into the 40s. Adding some clouds overnight and turning rather chilly with lows in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 40s. Turning breezy again late in the morning into the afternoon. Partly cloudy, breezy, and mild for the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 60s. Some clouds for the evening with lighter wind and pleasant with temperatures falling into the 50s. Increasing clouds throughout the evening with a few showers arriving overnight. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy to start the day with a few scattered showers possible very early in the day. Pleasant with temperatures in the 50s. Dry for most of the day with the exception of an isolated shower. Mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Cloudy and pleasant for the evening with a lighter wind as temperatures fall into the 50s. Scattered showers may arrive as early as late in the evening, turning widespread for the overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain and cold to start the day. Temperatures rising into the 40s. Periods of rain will continue throughout the day with highs in the low to mid 40s. Breezy for the afternoon. If this system takes a more southeastern track, we will likely see a wintry mix especially on higher ridges and mountains and colder temperatures. If the system keeps a more northwesterly track, we will just see all rain and temperatures possibly higher. Periods of rain into the evening with temperatures holding in the 40s. Rain tapers later on in the night as we eventually turn mostly cloudy for the overnight. Cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Partly cloudy throughout the day and remaining chilly. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 20s.

