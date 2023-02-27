Rockingham County Public Schools helps fund playground at First Step

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Money aimed to help homeless or displaced students locally has been put to use.

Rockingham County Public Schools was awarded a $28,000 grant as part of the McKinney-Vento Homeless ARP ESSER fund, which was used to fund a playground at First Step in Harrisonburg.

First Step serves those in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County who experience any type of domestic violence.

Being involved in a situation like that can be especially tough for a child. So, First Step said it wanted to do something fun, like install a playground, to give the kids staying there a chance to just be kids.

The money from the grant was the perfect opportunity to make it happen.

“At school, we’re more in control of that. They have a routine, we’re keeping them safe, but when they’re displaced and they’re here temporarily, we also want them to feel like they’re a child and not part of a process or a burden on anyone,” Amy Painter, Director of Federal Programs at RCPS, said.

Since the playground was installed in the fall, Maria Lopez, a bilingual advocate at First Step, said she’s seen how something that may seem as simple as a playground has made a positive impact on the children staying at the shelter.

“The first kids, when it was installed, were so excited to be the first ones to come and test it out. It’s just been fun seeing everyone enjoy it as they’re staying here and having the space to be outside,” Lopez said.

Both First Step and the schools said they’re looking forward to partnering together again to continue making improvements to the backyard.

“Some of our ideas would be having raised bed garden areas, having a nice seating area for adults who are out here maybe watching their kids on the playground,” Lopez said. “We’re excited to keep dreaming about other options for the future.”

Those ideas could come to fruition with more help from RCPS.

“There’s another grant that’s coming out due this summer, so I’ll probably be working with First Step again about extending their playground or some other area of their backyard,” Painter said.

As part of the grant money, Rockingham County Public Schools was also able to help buy $700 worth of gas cards for Elkton Area United Services.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.