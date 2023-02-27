Route 33 Bridges project estimated to be complete in 2026

Draw Your Weather
By Cora Dickey
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Progress on the Route 33 Bridges project is still in the works over by Interstate 81′s exit 247 on East Market Street. The project is expected to be fully complete in the summer of 2026 to fix roads that are 60 years old — which includes a shared path going on Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

The changes will develop one phase at a time, but maintaining two-way traffic has always been part of the plan. The Virginia Department of Transportation hopes that everyone can trust the process.

”There will be some times where we have to close the lanes due to being work, which will eventually happen with the bridges, but right now we’re still in the demolition phase,” VDOT Communications Manager Sandy Myers said.

The final product is complex with multiple areas needing work. The 25 mph speed limit in the work zone applies throughout all 24 hours of every day for everyone’s safety.

Myers said the extensive timeline to finish the bridges was never a secret. As the project goes from phase to phase, VDOT will continue to keep the public updated on how traffic will flow.

