Town of Stanley continues honoring fallen officer two years later

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Stanley remembers a beloved one of their own. Two years have passed since Officer Dominic Winum was killed in the line of duty.

Stanley Police Department Chief Ryan Dean said the fallen officer is never far from anyone’s thoughts.

“Nick meant so much to us and so much to the citizens of the town of Stanley. His name gets brought up every day, from the public, from the police just talking about him and telling stories about him. He really meant a lot to our little town,” Chief Dean said.

This past week leading up to Winum’s anniversary was dedicated to remembering his legacy and impact.

Blue lights represents unity and support behind SPD, which was described as something Winum would have wanted.

“You’d be amazed at all, the blue lights, not only in the town of Stanley but throughout the Valley that has a lot of blue lights out there on your porches. You know, it makes your heart full when you see something like that that you know the community is still supporting you after two years,” Chief Dean said.

Policies for police patrol have not changed, but SPD said what happened two years ago impacted officers’ grasp of safety protocols.

Chief Dean said the calls, messages, and prayers help Stanley Police Department press forward in Winum’s honor and memory.

