Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Town of Stanley continues honoring fallen officer two years later

SPD remembers fallen officer 2 years later
By Cora Dickey
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 7:09 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Stanley remembers a beloved one of their own. Two years have passed since Officer Dominic Winum was killed in the line of duty.

Stanley Police Department Chief Ryan Dean said the fallen officer is never far from anyone’s thoughts.

“Nick meant so much to us and so much to the citizens of the town of Stanley. His name gets brought up every day, from the public, from the police just talking about him and telling stories about him. He really meant a lot to our little town,” Chief Dean said.

This past week leading up to Winum’s anniversary was dedicated to remembering his legacy and impact.

Blue lights represents unity and support behind SPD, which was described as something Winum would have wanted.

“You’d be amazed at all, the blue lights, not only in the town of Stanley but throughout the Valley that has a lot of blue lights out there on your porches. You know, it makes your heart full when you see something like that that you know the community is still supporting you after two years,” Chief Dean said.

Policies for police patrol have not changed, but SPD said what happened two years ago impacted officers’ grasp of safety protocols.

Chief Dean said the calls, messages, and prayers help Stanley Police Department press forward in Winum’s honor and memory.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Harrisonburg Police Department received multiple calls between 7 and 11 p.m. on Wednesday...
Boy arrested in Harrisonburg for shooting people with gel pellet gun
Va police
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County wreck
A student was seen flying a Confederate flag in a school parking lot in North Carolina.
Parents angry after Confederate flag flown at high school: ‘Made me cry’
Fort Defiance High School Generic
Weapon found at Fort Defiance High School, ACSO says
In the last two years two drugs, Aducanumab and Lecanemab, have been approved by the FDA for...
Alzheimer’s Association upset over lack of Medicare and Medicaid coverage for treatments

Latest News

At 98 years old, Pell got his driver's license renewed for five years.
World War II Veteran gets surprise parade for 98th birthday
WWII Vet turns 98!
WWII Vet turns 98!
SPD Remembers fallen officer
SPD Remembers fallen officer
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
More rain for Monday