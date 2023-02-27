Verona man arrested for alleged rape, ACSO says

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Verona man was arrested for alleged charges that include suspected rape and alleged forcible sodomy, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. (ACSO)

According to a press release, on February 21, the ACSO received a call for a suspected rape. The ACSO says the victim alleges that while at a home in Augusta County, the rape occurred. The victim reportedly suffered bruising during this incident, according to the ACSO.

The suspect, 18 year-old David Ray Whitlock, III of Verona, was reportedly arrested on and charged with 1 count of 18.2-61, Rape and 1 count of 18.2-67.1, forcible sodomy, the ACSO say. The ACSO says Whitlock was arrested and held without bond in MRRJ, where he was released a few days later on bond with home electronic monitoring as a condition of his release.

