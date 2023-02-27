Draw Your Weather
Virginia Senator Edwards not running for re-election

Virginia State Senator John Edwards
Virginia State Senator John Edwards(WDBJ)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Sen. John Edwards (D-Roanoke) says he will not run for re-election.

In a written statement Monday afternoon, Edwards, 79, said he will not seek another four-year term after serving for 28 sessions. He has served since 1996 after being on the Roanoke City Council, which followed a stint as US Attorney for the Western District of Virginia.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my many years of service in the Senate and the honor and opportunity to improve the lives of my constituents and all Virginians,” Edwards said.

“I am proud of the many accomplishments I have worked on and I look forward to continuing my work through the remainder of my term.”

