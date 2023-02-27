VPAS and Massanutten Regional Library partnering for dementia care program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After earning the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County area an official designation as a dementia-friendly community, Valley Program for Aging Services (VPAS) will now be bringing forward another program.

‘Memory Partners’ hosted in partnership with Massanutten Regional Library, will provide a space for those with dementia and their caregivers.

“It’s a natural fit to our mission, and that is that we want to bring people together. We want to create, we want to foster creativity, and we also want to encourage lifelong learning,” reference librarian Allison Brueckner said.

The 90-minute monthly sessions held at MRLS Central Library will include light exercises and optional games or activities. It also provides a time for caregivers to socialize and provide support for one another.

“It’s just comforting for people to know that they’re not alone, and they can have that socialization outside of the home with others that are in similar circumstances,” VPAS caregiver support coordinator Heather Lawrence.

Memory Partners will be held on the first Thursday of each month from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

For those who cannot make it to the sessions at the Central Library, there are also sessions on the first Tuesday of each month at the Plains District Community Center in Timberville.

To learn more about Memory Partners or register, call VPAS at 540-615-5341 or visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.