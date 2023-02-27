VSU marching band makes history at the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWBT) - The Virginia State University Trojan Explosion Marching Band made history on Monday, performing at the White House’s Black History Month Program.

The band provided the musical backdrop as guests arrived for the annual event.

VSU says this is the first time a university band has been selected to perform at the event.

“The White House was able to accommodate only a select few of our band members, but we are exceedingly proud of our entire unit,” said Taylor Whitehead, the band’s director. “These young scholars always show unparalleled dedication to their craft while maintaining commendable academic acumen.”

The honor comes less than a week after the band performed at “The Today Show” in New York City:

“The Today Show” segment featured a story on VSU Band Director and alumnus Taylor Whitehead.

“We are honored and beyond delighted that members of our VSU Trojan Explosion Marching Band were afforded the opportunity to perform at the White House,” said VSU President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah. “Our band is the best in the country, and we are always excited to showcase the talents of our scholar students on major platforms.”

This is the second time the VSU band has performed at the White House. The drumline performed for the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities in 2010 when Barack Obama was president.

