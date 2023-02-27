World War II Veteran gets surprise parade for 98th birthday

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - One of the few remaining World War II veterans turned 98 years old on Sunday.

Aviation Machinist Mate Third Class Emerson Pell was surprised with a parade at his home in Augusta County by his family — featuring friends, the Jeep Club of Stuarts Draft, and the Swoope Volunteer Fire Department.

The birthday boy said he felt blessed throughout his life between a loving family, working in construction with his son, and war stories he remembers like it was yesterday. Something he cherishes about his life is the 64-year marriage he had.

“The best blessing I had was meeting my wife when I did. Her people and my people too didn’t go for it, they didn’t like it. They said it wouldn’t work, but it did,” Pell said.

At 98 years old, Pell got his driver’s license renewed for five years. One thing he looks forward to this year is getting back behind the wheel of his truck.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.