Wright’s Dairy-Rite: A Staunton Icon

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Since opening in March of 1952, Wright’s Dairy-Rite has been a Staunton icon.

According to its website, Wright’s was a popular hang out for children of the 1950′s and 1960′s and continued to grow and expand. After the original owners passed away, ownership of the building passed to daughter Shirley Wright Mckee and son-in-law James Cash.

“We just keep doing the same thing we’ve been doing, and it keeps working.” Cash said. “We’ve added some things over the years, but the basic menu of Wright’s has stayed the same, and people like that.”

Wright’s is one of the few diners/drive-ins left in the Valley, and has been a beloved favorite in the area for generations. You can go in and hear the jukebox playing music from the 1950′s and 1960′s, order either at the original counter, on one of their phones located at every booth, or stay in your car and get a classic experience.

Wright’s was a place for everyone to come and enjoy food or a cool treat, which was different from other places during segregation.

“Wright never segregated, even though he was open during segregation.” Cash said. “He took a little heat, but because he was walk-up or drive-in service he could get away with it. He didn’t see a purpose in turning away customers.”

Being on Route 11 has helped people find the restaurant since its opening. Before the interstate, Route 11 was the main road, and many roadside diners, shops, and gas stations came and went but Wright’s has always remained.

You can learn more about the history of Wright’s and see a menu by visiting their website.

The view of Wright's Dairy-Rite from Route 11 in Staunton. (WHSV)

