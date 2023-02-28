2 people charged after shoot-out at Va. gas station

Draw Your Weather
The Blackstone Police Department charged two people after a shoot-out at a gas station parking lot last week.(None)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:04 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
BLACKSTONE, Va. (WWBT) - The Blackstone Police Department charged two people after a shoot-out at a gas station parking lot last week.

Police say around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, John H. Gregory was exiting the Slip-In gas station on North Main Street when an armed subject began shooting at home.

“Mr. Gregory entered his vehicle, retrieved a firearm, and began to exchange gunfire,” police said in a news release. “The suspect then fled the scene in a 4-door pick-up truck.”

Police say the suspect - Shaquan D. Hardy - suffered a gunshot wound and was treated at a Richmond-area hospital. He was taken into custody after being released from the hospital and charged with:

  • Use of a firearm while attempting to commit murder; felony
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; felony
  • Attempted murder in the 1st degree; felony

On Monday, police charged the driver of the pick-up truck, Lionell L. Hardy, with:

  • Conspiracy to commit attempted 1st degree murder; felony
  • Accessory to commit attempted 1st degree murder; felony

Anyone with information the incident is asked to call the Nottoway Crime Solvers at 434-645-7111 or Detective Sergeant Sam Murphy at the Blackstone Police Department at 434-292-4633.

