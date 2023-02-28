Broadway to host first community input meeting on Shenandoah Rail Trail

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Broadway will host the first community input meeting on the Shenandoah Rail Trail on Monday night. It will be the first of ten meetings about the proposal for a nearly 50-mile recreational trail stretching from Broadway to Front Royal.

The trail would be built on an old Norfolk Southern Rail line and created by the Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership, which comprises local governments and organizations up and down the valley.

The partnership has already secured federal and state funding for the project it is currently negotiating the purchase of the rail line from Norfolk Southern.

During the meeting, people will get information about the project from Broadway leaders and other members of the partnership. There will also be a number of stations set up where people will have a chance to provide their input on what they would like to see the trail look like.

“What amenities that they want to see, how they want the trail to feel, and it’ll just be a great opportunity for them to ask questions and inform us on our decision of how we want the trail to feel,” said Broadway Assistant Town Manager Cari Orebaugh.

Orebaugh said that the trail will have a big impact on the Broadway community so it is important for citizens to share their thoughts.

“As someone who lives and works in Broadway, I am really excited for the impact that this is going to have on our community and the impact that it’s going to have on my neighbors and fellow coworkers,” she said. “How can we build a trail that’s not just for visitors but that has community members first in mind and we want to build it in a way that they use it and incorporate it as part of their daily lives.”

With Broadway set to be the southern entrance to the trail Orebaugh said that it will provide the town with some unique economic opportunities as more visitors are drawn into local businesses.

“It will be able to provide some unique experiences for our residents that we may not be able to support economically on our own. So for a relatively smaller community like Broadway is there might be some attractions that we get here that are complimentary to the trail,” said Orebaugh.

Another element that Broadway hopes to include along the trial is the historical significance of the railroad to the area.

“How can we tell the history of how the rail at one point had a huge vital role in Broadway because it really does have a historical role? How can we tell that history in an interpretative way so that we can keep the history of Broadway alive,” said Orebaugh.

The town has already begun looking at infrastructure improvements to Heritage Park which would be the entrance to the trail like adding restrooms and additional parking.

Representatives from VDOT will also be at the meeting on Monday. It will be providing the preliminary engineering design for the trail. The meeting will begin at 6:30 at Broadway CoWorking and the town plans to host more meetings down the line.

New Market will be the next town to host a rail trail meeting on Thursday, March 2. You can find the full schedule of meetings here.

