Freehouse Meadows of Dan Brewery to soon open as first in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The historic Cockram Mill will soon become the prime spot in Patrick County for entertainment, booze and views.

The owner in cooperation with the county was recently approved for an $850,000 industrial revitalization loan to turn the abandoned mill into its very first brewery.

“We don’t have a whole lot of options in terms of places to gather, even if it’s just after five o’clock on weekdays or on weekends,” said Sean Adkins, Director of Economic Development for Patrick County. “So, I know I’ll be at the first in line when it does open.”

The mill shut down decades ago and last operated as a museum in the ‘90s.

“People in this county are very proud of their heritage and what is already here. So, to combine that with a new asset and a new place to gather in a place where they used to gather for many decades is a unique and special opportunity,” added Adkins.

The new place will be called Freehouse Meadows of Dan Brewery. The owner, Arthur Lucas, already runs a successful Freehouse Brewery in South Carolina.

“He really saw the charm of the area. I think he’s even gone backpacking here to a degree. He really appreciated the area of beauty and saw the opportunity there to bring something to the county,” said Adkins.

It will include a taproom, an event space, an Airbnb and a restaurant with riverfront views.

“Freehouse is going to have local wines and pretty much a very local theme. So, if you don’t have anything to do, yeah, you do. You can go to Freehouse,” explained Adkins.

They expect renovations to begin by the end of Spring.

