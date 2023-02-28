Grottoes woman who came to U.S. as refugee reflects on help of Church World Service, community

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since 1988, the Church World Service Harrisonburg Immigration and Refugee program has worked to make the Shenandoah Valley home for those in search of a better life.

Nadina Pupic of Grottoes, says she was just 11-years-old when she, her sister, and her parents fled the war-torn country of Bosnia in 1998.

“We were fortunate enough to be granted refugee status by the United States government in 98′. And we were brought here thanks to the Church World Service,” Pupic said.

She says from the moment her family stepped off of the plane at the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, ready to face the unknown, staff from Church World Service were there and ready to help.

“We didn’t speak English, you know my parents needed jobs. They helped us get settled in Timberville, enrolled my sister and I in school, and just really helped us kind of start forming a community here,” Pupic said.

These and other integration resources are what CWS staff say they and their community partners have used to help refugees like Pupic for nearly 40 years.

“We help them apply for health insurance, we help them find a primary care physician, basically everything they need to become self-sufficient in 90 days,” CWS Virginia director Susannah Lepley said.

All of this in the hopes refugees can create a place to call home.

“I speak with new refugees all the time and say ‘We’re helping you now, but in one year, two years, three years, you’ll be helping someone else’, and they just light up,” Lepley said.

Like Pupic, who attended Broadway High School, Blue Ridge Community College, and Mary Baldwin University. She is now working as a program support specialist for the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.

“My favorite time has always been those huge volunteer projects that we’ve gotten to do is all the Day of Action events, going around the community and seeing all the volunteers engage with all the different organizations,” Pupic said.

Pupic says as she continues to work to better the community that gave her family hope for the future 25 years ago, she reflects with gratitude.

“Being a refugee is something no one really wants. No one wants to leave their home, leave everything that they know and love behind. But what makes it easier is having a great community so this was the perfect place for us and we’re so thankful for everybody here,” Pupic said.

